Biden reportedly told about Ukrainian plans to blow up Nord Stream pipelines

Washington DC - The Biden administration knew three months out that Ukraine was planning an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, leaked intelligence documents reveal.

The Biden administration reportedly knew about Ukrainian plans to attack the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream pipelines, which suffered an explosion in September 2022. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

A European intelligence agency told the CIA in June 2022 that the Ukrainian military was plotting an attack on the pipelines designed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, according to the Washington Post.

The action was reportedly to be orchestrated by a team of six divers reporting directly to the Ukrainian armed forces' commander in chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Three months after the Biden administration received the report, there was an explosion at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The responsible party is still in dispute, with the US blaming Russia and Russia blaming the US.

The US government was a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 project and exerted pressure on Germany not to give it final authorization in the months leading up to the war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post article is founded on a leak of secret documents shared by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira on Discord.