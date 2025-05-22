Bipartisan Senate bill threatening massive sanctions for Russia has overwhelming backing

Washington DC - A bill in the US Senate seeking to pressure Russia with new sanctions over its war in Ukraine gained the support of over 80 members of both parties as of Wednesday.

Despite its overwhelming support in the 100-member upper chamber – currently controlled by President Donald Trump's Republican Party – the bill has yet to be brought to a vote.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who broadly controls the timing of votes, has said he is awaiting further instructions from the White House, as Trump presses for negotiations on a ceasefire.

"These sanctions would be imposed if Russia refuses to engage in good faith negotiations for a lasting peace with Ukraine," bill co-authors Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said in a statement.

"The legislation also imposes a 500% tariff on imported goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products," they added.

The bill comes a day after the European Union adopted its latest package of sanctions against Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday he expected Russia within days to present broad outlines for a ceasefire with Ukraine that would let Washington assess if Moscow was serious about peace.