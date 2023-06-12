Nuclear arsenal numbers "rising again" amid war in Ukraine, watchdog warns

Stockholm, Sweden - Nuclear weapons states are strengthening their nuclear arsenals in the face of the war in Ukraine and the overall deterioration in the world's security situation, a Swedish think tank said on Monday.

Russia and the US hold almost 90% of all nuclear warheads. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The global stockpile of nuclear warheads declined by almost 200 to an estimated 12,512 between the beginning of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its annual report.



On the other hand, the number of operational nuclear weapons ticked up by 86 to an estimated 9,576.

"Global reductions of operational warheads appear to have stalled, and their numbers are rising again," the SIPRI researchers wrote.

"At the same time, both the US and Russia have extensive and expensive programmes under way to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, their missile, aircraft and submarine delivery systems, and their nuclear-weapons production facilities."

For decades, the global number of nuclear weapons has been steadily declining. However, the decline is mainly due to the fact that discarded warheads are gradually being dismantled by Russia and the United States.

That means peace researchers look not only at the estimated total stockpiles, but also at the deployable arsenals. According to SIPRI, nine states have nuclear weapons: in addition to Russia and the US, these are China, France, and the UK, as well as Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea.