Russia bombs Ukrainian blood transfusion center in attack branded "war crime"

Kupiansk, Ukraine - Moscow escalated its attacks in Ukraine on Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing a deadly strike on a blood transfusion center as a "war crime."

A blood transfusion center in the Ukrainian city of Kupianks was reportedly hit by Russian missiles. © via REUTERS

A separate strike struck a key factory, both attacks coming just hours after Kyiv hit a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait.



The attacks were the latest since Moscow exited a deal last month that had ensured Ukrainian grain exports despite the ongoing conflict.

Russian forces struck the blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine, Zelensky said, adding that "dead and wounded are reported."

A "guided air bomb" hit the center in Kupiansk, a city a few dozen miles from the Russian border, said Zelensky.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," he wrote on social media, adding: "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression."