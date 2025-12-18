Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an airport escalator ride goes hilariously wrong when a runaway suitcase sets off a chain reaction.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, posted by Annabelle Morgan, one friend's suitcase rolls back down the escalator into the two friends behind her.
The chaos escalates when a drink spills all over them, forcing the pair to crawl off the escalator as suitcases pile up at the bottom and all three burst into laughter.
One viewer jokingly asked, "Is this our first day on earth?"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annabellecmorgan