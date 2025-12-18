Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an airport escalator ride goes hilariously wrong when a runaway suitcase sets off a chain reaction.

In the clip, posted by Annabelle Morgan, one friend's suitcase rolls back down the escalator into the two friends behind her.

The chaos escalates when a drink spills all over them, forcing the pair to crawl off the escalator as suitcases pile up at the bottom and all three burst into laughter.

One viewer jokingly asked, "Is this our first day on earth?"

Check it out:

Ever seen pure travel chaos caught on camera? One runaway suitcase says it all!
