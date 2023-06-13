Russia bombs Zelensky's hometown, killing multiple people

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine - At least six people were killed and 25 injured after a Russian air attack on a residential neighborhood in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine 's south, regional authorities said early on Tuesday.

A residential building in the industrial city of Kryvy Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, was hit by Russian missiles. © via REUTERS

Nineteen people have been hospitalized, Serhiy Lysak, the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.



He said a "massive missile attack" hit Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown. Air defenses were able to repel three cruise missiles, but others hit civilian sites.

Earlier, the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, also reported a strike on a five-story building and wrote that there were probably still people under the rubble.

Air raid sirens sounded in many other Ukrainian regions. Russian forces also fired a barrage of cruise missiles on Kyiv, according to local authorities. The city's air defenses intercepted all incoming missiles, according to Ukrainian officials.

There were also reports of drone attacks on the eastern city of Kharkiv.