US gives Ukraine $400 million in new military aid amid new Russian border attack

Washington DC - The United States on Friday announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine as Russia launches a new ground offensive that has sparked heavy fighting in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian sympathizers fly a Ukrainian flag outside the Senate at the US Capitol on February 11, 2024, in Washington, DC. © Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It is the third US aid package for Ukraine in less than three weeks, following two in late April valued at a total of $7 billion as Washington seeks to make up for months in which it provided only limited assistance.



In a memo released by the White House, President Joe Biden authorized the provision of "up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training" to aid Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package contains "urgently needed capabilities" including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and small arms ammunition.

"The United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom," Blinken said.

The package was announced on the same day that Russia upped the pressure on Kyiv with a ground offensive into Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said sparked a "fierce battle."