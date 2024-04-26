US announces plan to send Ukraine billions more in military aid

Washington DC - The US government is providing another $6 billion in military aid to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Friday that the US will provide another $6 billion in aid to Ukraine. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The latest tranche of weapons will include artillery ammunition, anti-drone systems, as well as missiles for the US-made Patriot air defense systems, Austin said following a virtual meeting of the Washington-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The announcement comes after the Senate approved new aid totaling around $61 billion for Kyiv late on Tuesday evening – thus paving the way for new arms deliveries after months of domestic political deadlock in the US, which is Ukraine's most important backer.

"If Putin prevails in Ukraine, the security consequences would be grave and global," Austin said. "We will not falter, we will not flinch, and we will not fail," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously insisted on the delivery of longer-range missiles and air defense systems at the meeting.

The new contracts are to be awarded to American defense companies to build new equipment for Ukraine as part of a US funding program for Ukraine. This means that it could take several months to years before the weapons are delivered.