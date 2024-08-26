Russia launches massive deadly attack on Ukraine's power grid and railways

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russian missile and drone strikes battered Ukraine 's power grid on Monday, killing at least four people and forcing authorities to introduce emergency blackouts.

Officials said 15 regions across the country were targeted in the aerial assault, which began during the night and was the biggest in weeks.



The attacks come as Ukraine presses a major cross-border offensive into Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv has been battling for nearly three weeks and claimed on Sunday to be advancing.

"Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

State-owned electricity system operator Ukrenergo was forced to introduce emergency power cuts to stabilize the system following the barrage, while train schedules were disrupted.

Explosions from what appeared to be air defenses could be heard in the capital Kyiv early on Monday, while residents rushed to take shelter in subway stations, AFP journalists reported.

"We are always worried. We have been under stress for almost three years now," said 34-year-old lawyer Yulia Voloshyna, who was taking shelter in the Kyiv subway.

"It was very scary, to be honest. You don't know what to expect," she said.