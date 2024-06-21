Ukraine scrambles for solar panels as Russia strikes its power grid

Kyiv, Ukraine - Nazariy Gichka observed the roof of the Kyiv maternity hospital he runs as workers installed a scarce and suddenly vital new commodity in Ukraine : solar panels.

Workers are installing solar panels on the roof of Maternity House No. 3 during a partial electricity blackout in Kyiv on June 14. © Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

Waves of devastating drone and missile attacks by Russian forces have again crippled Ukrainian power plants, causing blackouts and forcing Ukrainians to plan for the worst.



"They are being so cynical – we need to be prepared for anything. Why should children suffer as they are coming into this world?" the hospital director told AFP.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that all hospitals and schools in Ukraine must be equipped with solar panels "as soon as possible."

"We are doing everything to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail us on heat and electricity fail," he said.

Gichka was already a step ahead. His hospital began work to put the panels in place in late 2022 when Russian strikes were knocking out power and heating for millions.

As a designated critical facility, the hospital is spared the planned rolling outages designed to ease pressure on the grid. Generators, and soon the solar panels, ensure the lights and incubators stay on during emergency cuts.