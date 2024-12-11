Russia vows to respond with "appropriate measures" as Ukraine strikes with US missiles

Moscow, Russia - Ukraine attacked an airfield in southern Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles early Wednesday, the Russian military said, vowing it would respond with "appropriate measures".

Six Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) weapons were used in the attempted strike on a military airfield in Taganrog, a port city in Russia's southern Rostov region on the shores of the Azov Sea, according to the Russian defense ministry.

"Two of the missiles were shot down by the combat crew of the Pantsir air defense system, while the others were deflected by electronic warfare equipment," the ministry added.

It said no military personnel were hurt but that falling shrapnel "slightly damaged" military vehicles and buildings nearby.

"This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken," it said.

Moscow reacted with fury after Washington gave Ukraine permission to use the ATACMS long-range missiles last month.

The missile is made by US defense group Lockheed Martin and has a top range of 190 miles.