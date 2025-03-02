Trump Treasury Secretary reveals where US-Ukraine mineral deal stands

Washington DC - An economic agreement between the US and Ukraine is not currently on the table, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump had been due to sign a deal on Friday that would allow the US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

But that plan fell apart after a heated exchange between the leaders inside the Oval Office over the path to a peace deal to end the war. Zelensky pushed for security guarantees, openly contradicted Trump, and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer and terrorist."

Zelensky was made to leave the White House early without signing the deal that had been worked on for weeks.

"I think we have to see if President Zelensky wants to proceed," Bessent told CBS News. "What's the use in having an economic agreement that's going to be rendered moot if he wants the fighting to continue. President Trump wants a peace deal."

Bessent continued: "All President Zelensky had to do was come in and sign this economic agreement, and again show no daylight – no daylight – between the Ukrainian people and the American people, and he chose to blow that up."

"So the deal is no longer on the table?" moderator Margaret Brennan asked. Bessent responded: "Not at present.