Trump to send treasury chief to Ukraine: "This War MUST and WILL END SOON"

Washington DC - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine to meet the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump said in a social media post Tuesday.

Russia's war on Ukraine "must and will end soon," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that there has been "too much death and destruction."

But he did not specify when Bessent's trip would take place, or for how long. The Treasury Department did not respond to queries on the matter.

Trump has pushed for an end to the nearly three-year war, but he has also emphasized reaping a return on investment of US aid to Ukraine in an earlier interview with broadcaster Fox News.

The US president has suggested a trade for Kyiv's natural resources, such as rare earth minerals.

While Trump is pressing for a swift end to the conflict, Zelensky is calling for tough security guarantees from Washington as part of any deal with Russia.

Trump emphasized on his social media post that Washington has spent billions globally "with little to show."

For now, Trump confirmed Monday that he will soon dispatch to Ukraine his special envoy Keith Kellogg, who is tasked with drawing up a proposal to halt fighting.