Ukraine and Romania trade conflicting claims about Russian drones crashing on NATO territory

Izmail, Ukraine - Kyiv on Monday controversially claimed Iranian-made Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory during an overnight strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail, something that Ukraine's NATO member neighbor strongly denied.

A massive Russian attack on the port city of Izmail, near Ukraine's border with Romania, has led to claims that Russian drones detonated on NATO territory. © IMAGO / Ukrinform

"According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russian 'Shaheds' fell and detonated on Romanian territory overnight," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on social media.



He said the incident took place during a massive Russian attack near Izmail, located on the Danube river, across from Romania.

The spokesman shared an image of what appeared to be a bright cloud of smoke near a body of water.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service told AFP that Nikolenko's account was "reliable" and that two detonations had been observed.



"We recorded two detonations on the territory of Romania near the Izmail port during the Russian attack overnight," Andriy Demchenko said.

Following its withdrawal from an agreement in July allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Moscow has pounded ports in Ukraine's south including Izmail.