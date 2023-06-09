Ukraine dam explosion among "largest disasters" in decades, putting thousands at risk

Kherson, Ukraine - Russian authorities in occupied southern Ukraine declared a state of emergency following the disastrous damage done to the huge Kakhovka dam and its hydroelectric power plant.

The blast is one of the most significant single incidents in recent months during the war in Ukraine, and brought fears of widespread flooding of residential areas, environmental damage and power supply disruption.



"The city is flooded," said Vladimir Leontyev, the Moscow-appointed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, the city by the Kakhovka dam. The power plant is also underwater, he said.

On the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River, Leontyev said a total of 600 houses in three regions were affected by severe flooding.

Many thousands more people may be affected downstream as the water unleashed from the reservoir behind the dam cascade down the river.

According to local authorities, about 16,000 people are currently in a "critical zone." The Ukrainian government is also warning of an environmental disaster.