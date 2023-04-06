Ukraine drops big hint at talks over Crimea after major spring offensive

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine may consider holding talks with Russia over Crimea after Kyiv's long-planned spring offensive, according to a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue," the deputy head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Sybiha, was quoted as saying in the Financial Times on Thursday.



"It doesn't mean that we exclude the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army," he added.

Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stressed that any such talks would not be about territorial concessions.

Podolyak said that "real negotiations" with Moscow could only take place after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 – reiterating Zelensky's position.