Zelensky slams US-Russia summit in Alaska as "personal victory" for Putin

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on US soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) said Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to US-Russia talks in Alaska, where the Ukrainian leader will not be included. © Collage: FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP & Vyacheslav Prokofiev / POOL / AFP

Zelensky also ruled out withdrawing troops from Ukraine's eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal, after Trump suggested he and Putin might negotiate a land swap to end the war.

The summit, set to take place in Alaska on Friday, will be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since 2021 and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia's nearly three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky, who is not scheduled to take part, has expressed concern that Russia will put forward hardline demands and that Trump will hammer out a deal that will see Ukraine cede swathes of territory.

"We will not withdraw from the Donbas... if we withdraw from the Donbas today – our fortifications, our terrain, the heights we control – we will clearly open a bridgehead for the Russians to prepare an offensive," Zelensky told reporters.

The Donbas encompasses the eastern Ukrainian regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, both of which Russia claims as its own and has sought to control since its invasion began in 2022.

Zelensky said Friday's summit would effectively postpone new US sanctions on Russia – sanctions that Trump had promised to impose if Putin refused to halt his war.