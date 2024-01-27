Ukraine presses Russia for proof of POW deaths in plane crash

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine on Saturday pressed Russia to provide proof that a military plane shot down earlier in the week had been carrying dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as it claimed.

A view shows the crash site of the Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane near the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this still image from video published January 25 © via REUTERS

The latest twist in the bitter row over the incident came as Ukrainian officials said a Russian raid had killed two civilians near their border.

Ukraine's spy chief questioned why Russia had not shown any images of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers that Moscow claims were killed when a military plane was shot down.

Russia said 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed when Kyiv shot down an Ilyushin-76 military transport plane on Wednesday near the border between the two countries.

While Kyiv has not outright denied Russia's claims, it has questioned key parts of its narrative – in particular, who was on board the aircraft.

"There are a number of factors that are unclear," Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, said in an interview with state TV.

"First of all, they did not show fields covered with corpses and remains," he said.

"If it happened as Russia claims, why does Russia... continue to hide the bodies?" Budanov asked on Saturday.