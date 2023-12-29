Ukraine pummeled in Russian air attack of unprecedented scale
Lviv, Ukraine - Russia pummeled Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles on Thursday night and Friday morning, with damage reported across the country.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi called it the "largest air attack" on Ukraine since the beginning of the war almost two years ago.
He said 122 rockets and cruise missiles and 36 drones had targeted the country, with air defenses intercepting 70% of the attacks.
In the western city of Lviv, a critical infrastructure facility was hit in a drone attack, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram. In the south, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a high-rise building in Odessa. Kharkiv in the north-east, meanwhile, saw several explosions following missile attacks.
It was initially unclear whether there were any fatalities as a result of the attacks.
Second wave of Russian attacks on Friday morning
In the north-eastern region of Sumy, the impact of a missile in the town of Konotop injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a workshop.
More than 10 rockets also fell at night in Kharkiv. There was initially no information on casualties. The extent of the damage had to be verified, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
A second wave of airstrikes followed in the morning. A nationwide air alert was issued due to the attacks. Ukrainians were told to go to air raid shelters.
Kyiv and Dnipro were also targeted by Russian attacks. Explosions were reported from both cities with over a million inhabitants. It was initially unclear whether these were impacts from Russian missiles or whether they were interceptions from air defense systems.
The assault came just days after Ukraine's air force destroyed a Russian fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Kyiv.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS