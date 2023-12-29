Ukraine pummeled in Russian air attack of unprecedented scale

Lviv, Ukraine - Russia pummeled Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles on Thursday night and Friday morning, with damage reported across the country.

Russia on Thursday night launched a large-scale bombardment of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, which stretched into Friday. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi called it the "largest air attack" on Ukraine since the beginning of the war almost two years ago.

He said 122 rockets and cruise missiles and 36 drones had targeted the country, with air defenses intercepting 70% of the attacks.

In the western city of Lviv, a critical infrastructure facility was hit in a drone attack, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram. In the south, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a high-rise building in Odessa. Kharkiv in the north-east, meanwhile, saw several explosions following missile attacks.



It was initially unclear whether there were any fatalities as a result of the attacks.