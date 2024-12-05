Ukraine rejects US call to lower draft age for war effort against Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine will not lower the age for drafting soldiers for the war against Russia , despite calls from key ally the US, a senior official told AFP Thursday.

Ukrainian soldiers with their weapons wait inside a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier to depart for the front in an undisclosed area, in the eastern Donetsk region, on August 5, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

Washington is pressing Kyiv to consider drafting men from the age of 18, instead of the current 25, to plug manpower shortages on the frontline.

"Our position is as transparent as possible: we will not lower the mobilization age," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

Mobilization is a very sensitive topic inside Ukraine.

Army recruiters prowl the streets of major cities and have conducted raids on restaurants and bars in Kyiv to check whether fighting-age men have registered with the military authorities.

Zelensky this year lowered the minimum age at which men can be drafted from 27 to 25 – but is resisting calls to go further.

Last month US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine "needs to do more, in our view, to firm up its lines in terms of the number of forces it has on the front lines."

A senior official from outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration said in November Ukraine was facing an "existential" recruitment crunch.

Pressed on what Washington considers an appropriate minimum age for conscription, the official replied that "we think there's real value in them considering lowering the recruiting age to 18" – in line with the US benchmark. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.