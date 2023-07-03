Ukraine reports gains in counteroffensive as commander blasts "complaints"

Bakhmut, Ukraine - Ukraine on Monday reported making gains in the south and east over the past week in difficult fighting to dislodge Moscow's heavily entrenched forces.

Ukrainian forces have made limited gains on the front line in their counteroffensive against invading Russian troops. © REUTERS

Kyiv's troops, which have faced intense resistance in their counteroffensive launched last month, have urged Western allies for more military support.



"Last week was difficult on the frontline. But we are making progress," Ukrainian President Volodymyr said. "We are moving forward, step by step!"

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar noted that Ukrainian forces over the past week recaptured four square miles in the east and 10 square miles in the south.

Ukraine's forces have taken back over 60 square miles in the south since the start of the counteroffensive, Malyar said.

Kyiv's troops have come up against heavily entrenched Russian defensive positions both along the southern and eastern fronts.

Malyar said Ukrainian troops were fighting "fierce" battles around the eastern flashpoint city of Bakhmut. Russian forces were also on the offensive, and in recent days launched new assaults towards Svatove, in the eastern Lugansk region.

On Sunday, Malyar said Russia was advancing near Svatove, as well as near Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Lyman.

"The situation is quite complicated," she said.