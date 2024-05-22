Ukraine strikes Russia and occupied eastern city of Lysychansk

Moscow, Russia - Ukraine on Wednesday attacked a number of villages in Russia 's Belgorod border region and the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk, killing three people, authorities and Russian media said.

This photograph shows a view of a partially collapsed apartment building which was damaged by a Ukrainian strike in Belgorod on May 12. © STRINGER / AFP

Belgorod sits directly across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, an area that has seen intense fighting since Russia launched a major ground assault on May 10.

"Several air targets were shot down as they approached the village of Belenkoye. To our great sorrow, one civilian was killed," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

One civilian in the Russian village of Belenkoye was injured, while a Ukrainian aerial attack near the town of Shebekino, close to the border, wounded another, he said.

The Kremlin says its new Kharkiv offensive is aimed at creating a "security zone" to prevent future Ukrainian attacks on its border region.

Moscow has claimed to have captured a dozen Ukrainian villages and made its most significant territorial gains in 18 months.

Separately, Ukraine shelled Lysychansk in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving two dead and four injured, the Russian-installed Lugansk Governor Leonid Pasechnik said in a post on Telegram.