Ukraine's Zelensky plans to speak with Trump to push for new Russia sanctions

Copenhagen, Denmark - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped to speak with US President Donald Trump on Thursday to push for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion.

"Tomorrow we will try to connect with President Trump, and we'll speak about it," Zelensky said Wednesday during a visit to Copenhagen.

"We also have signals from the United States that it will provide a backstop, and this is important," he added.

A "solid basis" exists for security guarantees for Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, he added, citing "bilateral agreements, including one with Denmark."

"We share the view that Ukraine's future security needs Article 5," he said, a reference to NATO's mutual defense clause in which an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all alliance members.

Zelensky is in Copenhagen to discuss "how the Nordic-Baltic countries can ensure further support for Ukraine on the frontline and in the negotiating room," the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier Wednesday.

He will meet other European leaders in Paris on Thursday to discuss guarantees to prevent Russian attacks if a peace deal with Moscow is reached.