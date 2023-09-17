Ukrainian forces take control of Klishchiivka from Russian troops

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian authorities on Sunday announced that Kyiv's forces had retaken Klishchiivka, a tactically important town south of the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Ukranian forces have regained control over Klishchiivka after Russian troops captured the town in January. © Vadym BIELIKOV / AFP

"Klishchiivka was cleared of Russians," Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian military's ground forces, said on social media.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, added: "Klishchiivka is Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers for the de-occupation of Ukrainian land."

Klishchiivka, which was home to several hundred people before Moscow invaded last year, was captured by Russian troops in January.

The announcement came after Ukraine's armed forces said on Friday that the village of Andriivka, also located south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, had been retaken.

A day later, Russia denied its forces had been pushed out of the frontline village.