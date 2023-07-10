Ukraine claims important gains in battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, Ukraine - Ukraine said on Monday that its troops had captured key heights around the eastern city of Bakhmut as it pushes ahead with its counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops have reportedly captured key positions around the city of Bakhmut amid their counteroffensive against Russian forces. © REUTERS

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said that Kyiv's troops had over the past few days established fire control over "entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city".



"During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut," Malyar said on Telegram.

In May, Russian forces, aided by fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, announced their capture of Bakhmut after months of grueling warfare for the now-destroyed town that once was home to some 80,000 people.

Last month, Ukraine launched a highly anticipated counteroffensive after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its forces.

Ukrainian forces have since been posting painstaking grains around the flanks of the city.