Zelensky makes grim Bakhmut admission amid Russian claims of victory: "Nothing left"

Hiroshima, Japan - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared Sunday to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians , adding there was "nothing left" of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared Sunday to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians, who posted videos claiming victory in the city. © via REUTERS

Zelensky had arrived in Japan on Saturday for the G7 summit at Hiroshima and is meeting with US President Joe Biden, who announced a new weapons package for Ukraine.

Asked if Ukrainian forces were holding on or if Russia had captured the city, he was not entirely clear, but said "you have to understand there is nothing" there.

"For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts."



The apparent concession comes after the head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner claimed on Saturday that his private army had completely captured Bakhmut, which has been the site of bloody fighting for months.

In a video that shows him holding a Russian flag, Yevgeny Prigozhin declared: "We completely took over the whole city."

The Russian Defense Ministry also released a statement, saying: "As a result of offensive actions of the Wagner assault units, with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern unit, the liberation of the city of [Bakhmut] was completed."

"Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate."