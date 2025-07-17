US accelerates Trump's plans to get Europe to buy more weapons for Ukraine

Brussels, Belgium - The US is moving to get weapons to Ukraine quickly under President Donald Trump 's plan for Europe to buy arms and is weighing selling Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks, Washington's envoy to NATO said Thursday.

US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker (pictured) said Washington is moving to get weapons to Ukraine quickly under President Donald Trump's plan for Europe to buy arms. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We are all moving with haste to facilitate this and get this done, and, you know, I think things are actually moving very quickly," US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told journalists.

"But I can't verify a date that this will all be completed."

Trump on Monday announced a deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte for European NATO states to buy US weaponry – particularly advanced Patriot systems – and give it to Kyiv.

The move marked a pivot for the US leader as his patience has worn thin with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for frustrating efforts to halt the war in Ukraine.

European countries – including Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden – have expressed willingness to buy the weaponry for Kyiv.

But questions have been raised over where the systems will come from and how soon they can get to Ukraine as the war-torn country faces unprecedented Russian bombardments.