US announces hundreds of millions in additional military aid for Ukraine

Washington DC - The US government has announced new military aid for Ukraine amounting to $325 million.

The US government has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine totaling $325 million. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The package mainly includes ammunition for weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and artillery shells, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

According to the White House, the new aid comes from US military stocks.

"This new security assistance will enable Ukraine to continue to bravely defend itself in the face of Russia's brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The US is considered Kyiv's most important ally in the fight against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion over a year ago, and has been supplying military aid worth billions of dollars.

The Development Ministry in Germany also pledged a further €111 million ($121.6 million) in aid to Ukraine for the reconstruction of the country.