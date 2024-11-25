US "appalled" by Russia's reported use of banned riot gas in Ukraine

The Hauge, Netherlands - Western countries and Russia crossed swords on Monday at a chemical arms control meeting, with a US official saying it was "appalled" by Moscow's alleged use of a banned riot control gas in Ukraine .

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a week ago said CS riot gas had been discovered in shell and soil samples, given to it by Kyiv. The samples were taken from the zone where Ukraine was battling Russian forces.

The Hague-based OPCW's convention bans the use of CS gas and other toxic weapons in war zones. The watchdog did not identify the gas' origin.

"I remain appalled by the scale and frequency of Russia's use of riot control agents as a method of warfare against Ukrainian forces," said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.

Russia's use of so-called riot control agents (RCAs) on the battlefield "and unlawful war against Ukraine has been no secret", Jenkins told delegates at the OPCW's annual meeting.

"It is well documented not only by Ukraine, but also by NGOs, journalists and even Russian troops and state media," Jenkins said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using chemical weapons in the nearly three-year-long conflict, with Kyiv's Western allies likewise claiming Moscow has employed banned weapons.

Last week's revelation by the OPCW documented the first use of riot control gas in areas where active fighting was taking place in Ukraine.