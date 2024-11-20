US embassy in Kyiv abruptly closes in response to "specific information" about attack

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US has closed its embassy in Kyiv amid concerns over a potential Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The embassy said in an X post on Wednesday it "has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the message said.

US citizens in Kyiv were advised to "be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

Greece, Hungary, Italy, and Spain followed suit, announcing the closures of their diplomatic premises in the capital – much to Ukraine's irritation. Its foreign ministry urged Western allies not to fuel what it called an "information and psychological attack" orchestrated through "fake" Russian messages.