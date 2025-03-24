US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire open in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - US and Russian officials opened talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war , a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said talks with the US in Saudi Arabia had focused on energy and other key issues. © PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Both sides have proposed different plans for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have meanwhile continued unabated.

Originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy – with the US going back and forth between the delegations – the talks are now taking place one after the other.

Russia's TASS news agency said at around 3:30 EST that the US-Russian talks had begun.

The meeting between the Ukrainian team, led by defense minister Rustem Umerov, and the Americans finished up late Sunday night.

"The discussion was productive and focused – we addressed key points including energy," Umerov said on social media, adding Ukraine was working to make its goal of a "just and lasting peace" a reality.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way for a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News.