US-Ukraine landmine deal slammed as "direct violation" of landmark disarmament treaty

Siem Reap, Cambodia - The Biden administration's decision to give anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is the biggest blow yet to a landmark anti-mine treaty, its signatories said during a meeting.

The US' decision to send anti-personnel mines to Ukraine has been slammed as the biggest challenge to the "integrity" of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. © TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP

Ukraine is a signatory to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of landmines.

The US, which has not signed up to the treaty, said last week it would transfer landmines to Ukraine to aid its efforts fighting Russia's invasion.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the mines "very important" to halting Russian attacks.

Ukraine receiving US mine shipments would be in "direct violation" of the treaty, the convention of its signatories said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"In the 25 years since the Convention entered into force, this landmark humanitarian disarmament treaty had never faced such a challenge to its integrity," it said.

"The Convention community must remain united in its resolve to uphold the Convention's norms and principles."