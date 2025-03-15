Zelensky accuses Russia of delaying Ukraine ceasefire proposed by Trump administration

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to achieve a "stronger position" militarily before committing to any ceasefire in the war in Ukraine .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of delaying a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US. © SERGEI SUPINSKY, MIKHAIL METZEL / AFP / SPUTNIK

Russia earlier this week did not immediately agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US, as President Vladimir Putin raised questions about the initiative.

"They want a stronger position before the ceasefire," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"I think the delaying of the process is exactly because of what I said. They want to improve their situation on the battlefield," he added.

The ceasefire proposal comes as Russia has the momentum in many areas of the front in Ukraine, three years into its invasion.

Moscow has also ousted Ukrainian troops from swathes of Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine had led a shock offensive last summer.

Zelensky said that by not agreeing to the ceasefire, Putin was also going against Trump – who has made some friendly statements on Russia – and accused Moscow of trying to find ways not to end the war.

"Today, Putin is the one who doesn't agree with what Trump has proposed," Zelensky said.