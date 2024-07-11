Zelensky "confident" Ukraine will enter NATO despite Russian threats

Washington DC - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was confident Ukraine would eventually join NATO after the alliance said the Russian -invaded country had an "irreversible" path to membership.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) speaks during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on Thursday. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"We have strong wording regarding the irreversibility of Ukraine's movement towards NATO. Every step truly brings us closer to membership," Zelensky told a news conference at a NATO summit alongside the alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg.



"We are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member, and I am confident we will achieve this," he said.

Zelensky's reaction was significantly warmer than a year ago at the NATO summit in Lithuania where he was visibly upset that there was not a firmer promise on membership.

NATO, formed in the Cold War, is a collective defense pact in which an attack on one ally is an attack on all.