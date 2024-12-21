Zelensky makes rare disclosure of meeting with CIA director in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he had met CIA director William Burns in Ukraine, a rare public disclosure of a meeting between the pair amid Russia's invasion.

The US has been Ukraine's most important financial and military backer in the almost three years since Moscow invaded, and Washington is also reported to have routinely shared military intelligence with Ukraine to support its defense.

Zelensky said he had met CIA director Burns on multiple occasions throughout the war, but their meetings had been undisclosed.

"Bill Burns paid his last visit to Ukraine as CIA Director," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"He and I have had many meetings during this war, and I am grateful for his help," he added.

"Usually, such meetings are not publicly reported, and all our meetings – in Ukraine, in other European countries, in America, and in other parts of the world – were held without official information," Zelensky said.

Burns is set to leave the powerful post of CIA chief as President-elect Donald Trump brings in his own candidate.

The last confirmed meeting between Zelensky and Burns was in mid-2023, according to US officials who announced in July 2023 that Burns had paid a recent secret trip to Ukraine.