Russia launches "horrific" attack on Kyiv, with US citizen among those killed

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens of others in its latest attack on Ukraine .

Russian unleashed one of its biggest attack on Kyiv, killing at least 10 people in an assault carried out with hundreds of drones. © REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the latest overnight barrage as "one of the most horrific attacks" on Kyiv since the Kremlin launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

Zelensky said a total of 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched in the strikes nationwide and urged the international community not to "turn a blind eye".

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to go on," he said.

AFP journalists saw smoke billowing over the capital's skyline at dawn and a multiple-story housing block gutted by the attack. Rescue workers were scrambling to find any survivors buried beneath the rubble.

"It was probably the most hellish night in my memory for our neighborhood," 20-year-old student Alina Shtompel told AFP.

"It is indescribably painful that our people are going through this right now."

More than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up attacks amid efforts by the US to broker a ceasefire.

Talks have stalled. Moscow has rejected the "unconditional" truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia's demands as "ultimatums."