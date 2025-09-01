Zelensky reports suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Monday that a suspect had been arrested in the shooting of former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy, and had given an initial statement to investigators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a suspect has been arrested in the killing of former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

A statement from the country's interior minister suggested that Saturday's killing had been carefully planned, supporting Zelensky's remarks on Saturday when he said the shooting had been a deliberate plot.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead in the western city of Lviv.

Zelensky said Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

"I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work," he said.

In a subsequent post after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added: "The suspect has given an initial testimony."

"Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Klymenko, posting on Telegram, said dozens of police officers and security officers had been involved in the operation to arrest the suspect, apprehended in the Khmelnytsky region of western Ukraine.

"There will not be many details now," he added.

"I will only say that the crime was carefully prepared: the schedule of the deceased's movements was studied, the route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out."