Trump plans to "feel out" Putin on ending Ukraine war as Europe takes action

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday described his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin as a "feel-out meeting" to gauge his ideas for ending the war in Ukraine , as European leaders rushed to ensure respect for Kyiv's interests.

US President Donald Trump (c.) plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (r.) in Alaska on Friday – without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © ROMAN PILIPEY, ADRIAN DENNIS, GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / AFP / SPUTNIK / AFP

Trump has invited his Russian counterpart to Alaska on Friday – the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' presidents since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 – while criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting territorial concessions.

Fearing privately that Putin will team up with Trump to force unacceptable compromises, European leaders plan to speak separately Wednesday with both Zelensky and Trump.

The US president has spent the first months of his second term in office trying to broker peace in Ukraine – after boasting he could end the conflict in 24 hours – but multiple rounds of talks, phone calls, and diplomatic visits have failed to yield a breakthrough.

Trump, usually fond of boasting of his deal-making skills, played down the possibility of a breakthrough in Alaska but said he expected "constructive conversations" with Putin.

"This is really a feel-out meeting a little bit," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're going to see what he has in mind and if it's a fair deal, I'll reveal it to the European Union leaders and to NATO leaders and also to President Zelensky."

"I may say – lots of luck, keep fighting. Or I may say, we can make a deal."

EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny."

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force," they said in a statement.