Zelensky warns Ukraine does not have enough weapons to arm troops

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Ukraine does not have enough weapons to adequately arm its troops.

© Leon Neal / POOL / AFP

Ukraine needs to equip 14 brigades, but can only equip four with the weapons delivered so far by Western allies, Zelensky said in an interview with a US journalist, parts of which were published on the Telegram platform and in Ukrainian media.

Zelensky said Ukraine had used up all its reserves, especially during the period when US arms deliveries were blocked in Congress in Washington for months at the beginning of the year.

These reserve units must now be re-armed, Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky has been pressing Ukraine's allies to make good on promised weapons deliveries.

In the conversation with US journalist Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky said that he would shortly be presenting a plan for victory in Washington.

He said he has prepared several points, four of which he called "fundamental." He mentioned security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, and military support without going into detail.

Zelensky emphasized that the implementation of these points depended exclusively on US President Joe Biden and not at all on Russian President Vladimir Putin.