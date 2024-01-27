Biden and Republicans clash over fate of "toughest" US border reforms and Ukraine aid

Washington DC - The fates of US military aid to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion and undocumented immigration into the United States were up in the air Friday as President Joe Biden rebuked congressional Republicans for stalling on a deal.

President Joe Biden has boasted that he has proposed the "toughest" border reforms ever. © REUTERS

The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives said Congress is not ready to approve renewal of US military aid crucial to Ukraine for its desperate fight against Russia, because there is no parallel deal on reinforcing the US-Mexican border.



The Senate "appears unable to reach any agreement," wrote Speaker Mike Johnson in a letter to lawmakers, adding that in any case his party would not give approval in the House, meaning it "would have been dead on arrival."

But Biden responded in a statement that Republicans and Democrats have, in fact, been working intensively on a bipartisan deal to address those border issues.

"What's been negotiated would – if passed into law – be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we've ever had in our country," he said in a statement. "If you're serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it."

"It would give me, as president, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law," he said.