Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2023: Chill dog vibes to Mac Miller

By Jenna Cavaliere

Brooklyn, New York - Start your Tuesday off right with some superb entertainment featuring a dog named Tootie vibing out to some tunes in a lewk that's crushing it.

Tootie, the Miniature Australian Shepard/Chihuahua mix, has taken the internet by storm with a hilarious video of him vibing out to Mac Miller's song Hand Me Downs.

In the vid, Tootie can be seen lounging on a bed in a pink hoodie, hat, and pink sunglasses.

The clip has captured the hearts of many on Instagram, with one user commenting, "lmao!!! We need a closet tour with some mad beats or an mtv cribs episode with Tootie."

Check out the chillest pup on Earth below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog named Tootie rocking out to some Mac Miller with shades on!  © Screenshot/Instagram/tootie_dog

