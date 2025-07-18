Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a seemingly innocent question from a dog mom unleashes something otherworldly from her pup!

In the clip, Audrey casually asks her dog if she wants to go outside.

The pup responds with a soft whine, then erupts into a full-on, demon-like howl that would make any horror movie proud.

"the way you both look startled by that," one viewer commented.

