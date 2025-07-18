Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a seemingly innocent question from a dog mom unleashes something otherworldly from her pup!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Audrey casually asks her dog if she wants to go outside.
The pup responds with a soft whine, then erupts into a full-on, demon-like howl that would make any horror movie proud.
"the way you both look startled by that," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@durrbyy