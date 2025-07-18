Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a seemingly innocent question from a dog mom unleashes something otherworldly from her pup!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Audrey casually asks her dog if she wants to go outside.

The pup responds with a soft whine, then erupts into a full-on, demon-like howl that would make any horror movie proud.

"the way you both look startled by that," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman's pup let out an otherworldly howl when asked if she wanted to go outside.
This woman's pup let out an otherworldly howl when asked if she wanted to go outside.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@durrbyy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@durrbyy

