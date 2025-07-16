Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2025: Massive flood turns NYC subway into a waterpark!

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one New Yorker captured one of the most jaw-dropping commuting moments of the year – and viewers can't believe their eyes.

In the clip, Jessica Louise Dye (AKA @hellolightfoot on TikTok) filmed water bursting up through the floor and flooding the 28th Street subway station on the 1 train line.

Passengers can be seen trapped inside the stalled train as murky, brown water rushes past the doors, creating a scene straight out of a disaster movie.

"The scariest part isn't drowning, it's having to potentially touch that water," one viewer commented.

Check it out: