Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2025: Massive flood turns NYC subway into a waterpark!
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one New Yorker captured one of the most jaw-dropping commuting moments of the year – and viewers can't believe their eyes.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jessica Louise Dye (AKA @hellolightfoot on TikTok) filmed water bursting up through the floor and flooding the 28th Street subway station on the 1 train line.
Passengers can be seen trapped inside the stalled train as murky, brown water rushes past the doors, creating a scene straight out of a disaster movie.
"The scariest part isn't drowning, it's having to potentially touch that water," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hellolightfoot