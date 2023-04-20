Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2023: Barry the pufferfish loves snacks!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features Barry, a pufferfish who is melting hearts on TikTok with his adorable reaction to snacks!

If you thought dogs were the only animals who could get excited about treats, think again.

A video by @barry_thepuffer shows Barry excitedly swimming toward his human mom as she walks into the room.

As soon as a tasty treat gets dropped into the water, the puffer flaps his fins and shows off his pearly whites with excitement.

With 7.6 million views and 1.1 million likes and counting, Barry has shown everyone that even the smallest things can bring us happiness.

Dive in and take a closer look: