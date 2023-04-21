Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2023: Shiba Inu's hilarious greeting
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a loveable Shiba Inu on TikTok named Mya who hilariously greets her owner on slippery floors.
What does the fox say?
A video by TikTok user @myathefoxy shows an adorable "fox" dog named Mya and her hilarious way of greeting her owner when she gets home.
In the clip, Mya can be seen cautiously walking on the hardwood floor before reaching the carpet, where her energy quickly picks up speed.
At the end of the video, Mya lets out an adorable greeting scream that users can't get enough of.
"omg she even sounds like a fox shibas are so funny."
Wag on down to view the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@myathefoxy