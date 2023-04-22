Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2023: Hungry hungry hippos

There's something super captivating and entertaining about hippos chowing down, and we're here for these wild animal antics.

This Viral Video of the Day is certainly fulfilling!

The TikTok clip begins with one hungry hippo emerging from the water with a singular apple rolling in its big chompers. But as the video goes on, he eats bigger grub – and has some of his equally hungry friends join in!

The suspenseful techno music builds in intensity, as viewers are left wondering if the large water mammals will actually catch all of the treats they're tossed.

Check out the biting action below: