Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2023: Hungry hungry hippos

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Lena Grotticelli

There's something super captivating and entertaining about hippos chowing down, and we're here for these wild animal antics.

Viral Video of the Day

This Viral Video of the Day is certainly fulfilling!

The TikTok clip begins with one hungry hippo emerging from the water with a singular apple rolling in its big chompers. But as the video goes on, he eats bigger grub – and has some of his equally hungry friends join in!

The suspenseful techno music builds in intensity, as viewers are left wondering if the large water mammals will actually catch all of the treats they're tossed.

Check out the biting action below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features more than one hungry, hungry hippo!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features more than one hungry, hungry hippo!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kingroki02

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's viral video? Catch it here.

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kingroki02

More on Viral Video of the Day: