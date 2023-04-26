Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2023: Singing pup wows TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day is one like no other and features perhaps the most musically-talented dog on TikTok .

Who knew dogs could be such great singers?

A viral video on TikTok by @mosesindijujumagpie captures the incredible talent of a Border Collie named Indi who can't help but show off her perfect pitch.

"She's a good little singer," the pup's owner starts out saying in the clip, followed by playing the beginning of a piano scale.

At first, Indi seems to be a little shy and hits a few flat notes, but once she warms up, this doggo is unstoppable – and manages to hit every note with ease.

The vid has garnered over 1.7 million views, with starstruck users commenting on the howler's musical expertise.

Check out the awesome tones here: