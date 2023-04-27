Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2023: Bashful pup is Employee of the Year!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Petey who just happens to be the cutest and most bashful office worker in the corporate world.

TikTok creator @megcastle posted a video that has left viewers dying of laughter and its cuteness overload!

The clip shows the creator walking up to a reception desk to "check in" for her appointment.

A dachshund named Petey shyly gazes up from the desk while another "co-worker" chimes in to explain that he is new.

With over 25 million views, TikTok users could not get over the dachshunds' adorably striking eyes and reserved attitude.

Check out this Employee of the Year: