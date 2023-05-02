Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2023: TikTok's ingenious solution for shedding dogs

Tired of dealing with shedding season? Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog on TikTok enjoying the incredible sensation of a new de-shedding tool!

Vacuuming has never been this paw-some!

TikTok user @neakasa.tech posted a video showing a dog's reaction to a vacuum specifically designed to brush and suck up excess fur.

The creator demonstrates the different vacuum attachments while the dog lays back to enjoy the wonderful scratching sensation.

From the way this dog reacts to the tool, you'd think she was getting a spa treatment!

Check it out below: