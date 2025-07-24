Southern California Edison announces compensation fund for victims of Palisades and Eaton fires

Los Angeles, California - The power company whose lines are suspected of starting one of the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires that ravaged Los Angeles area this year said Wednesday it would compensate victims even without any formal finding it was at fault.

Southern California Edison, whose power lines are suspected to have started the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in January, said it would compensate victims. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Southern California Edison – which faces multiple costly lawsuits over the huge blazes – said it would establish a fund that would offer payouts to those who lost their homes or whose health was affected.

It gave no figure for the size of the fund, and no precise timeline, but such a system could allow the company to avoid some of the bumper legal battles it is expected to face.

Two enormous fires that erupted in January killed 31 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes and buildings around Los Angeles.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the causes of two separate blazes that ravaged the Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu, as well as the city of Altadena.

For several months, the finger of blame has been pointing at a Southern California Edison power line as the root of the Eaton Fire that consumed Altadena.

Several videos and witness accounts suggest that the equipment produced sparks that could have caused the fast-moving conflagration.

Victims "shouldn't have to wait for the final conclusions in the Eaton Fire investigation to get the financial support they need to begin rebuilding," said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE's parent company.

"Even though the details of how the Eaton Fire started are still being evaluated, SCE will offer an expedited process to pay and resolve claims fairly and promptly."

"This allows the community to focus more on recovery instead of lengthy, expensive litigation."